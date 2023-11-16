Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $1.95 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 183,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $34.16. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $32.06 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

