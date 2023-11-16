Nwam LLC Sells 624 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nwam LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruffer LLP raised its stake in General Electric by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 379,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 62.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,531 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 27,468 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in General Electric by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Stock Up 1.8 %

General Electric stock traded up $2.12 on Thursday, hitting $118.42. 509,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897,913. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.57 and a 1 year high of $118.72.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Argus lifted their target price on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Electric

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.