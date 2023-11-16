675 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Purchased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total value of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,822 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,729. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $295.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $283.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.08. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Intuitive Surgical

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.