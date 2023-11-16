Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 958 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 571,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,996,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 476,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,535,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,423,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,658,000 after acquiring an additional 785,561 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 429,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.83 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $58.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.1788 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

