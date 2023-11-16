Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 15 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,999.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,572 shares of company stock worth $3,075,182 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $697.90 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $726.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $632.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.31. The company has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

