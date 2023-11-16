570 Shares in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Acquired by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,362,000 after buying an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after acquiring an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MLM stock opened at $454.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.94 and a 12-month high of $468.50. The company has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.95.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

