Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 930 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,829 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

NOW opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $575.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $554.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $353.62 and a twelve month high of $659.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

