Fiera Capital Corp Has $1.52 Million Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $697.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $632.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $630.31.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $660.00.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,572 shares of company stock worth $3,075,182 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

