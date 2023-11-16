Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $616.33 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,096,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $616,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,720.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,805 shares of company stock worth $5,729,390. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $650.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $353.62 and a 52-week high of $659.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $554.87.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.77.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

