GraniteShares Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $16,589,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter worth about $442,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.29.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.62 on Thursday. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.70.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.97, for a total value of $178,111.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,907,998.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,674 shares of company stock valued at $4,627,465. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoetis

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.