Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 20,656 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,743,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $675,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,725,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,900,922,000 after purchasing an additional 202,888 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.68.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $251.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.04. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.04 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

In other news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

