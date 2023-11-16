YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Copart by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.29. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a market cap of $47.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $997.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

