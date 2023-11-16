Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 432 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Barclays decreased their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Southern Stock Performance

SO stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.68. 283,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,165,647. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

