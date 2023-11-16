Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 550 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,334,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,731,000 after buying an additional 1,016,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,373,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,691,000 after purchasing an additional 368,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,228,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,831,000 after purchasing an additional 208,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,558,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 104,493.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,716,000 after buying an additional 4,611,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.
W. P. Carey Price Performance
WPC stock opened at $56.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.84. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.36 and a 12-month high of $85.94.
W. P. Carey Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W. P. Carey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC
About W. P. Carey
Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than W. P. Carey
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.