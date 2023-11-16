Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,776,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter.

COWZ opened at $49.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3003 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

