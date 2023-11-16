Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,249 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 45,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SPLV opened at $60.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

