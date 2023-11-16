YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 886 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 40.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.09.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $44.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

