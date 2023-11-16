Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 5,970 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,029,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $3,023,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $500.20.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

NOC opened at $465.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $455.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $448.22. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $549.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total transaction of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.