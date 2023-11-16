Nwam LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,183 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IMCG traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $58.60. 5,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,199. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $52.76 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its 200-day moving average is $58.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

