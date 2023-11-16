Nwam LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 49.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 103,224.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 44,739,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,833,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44,696,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,472,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,077,000 after purchasing an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,182,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.42.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $985,132.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total value of $4,418,649.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,051,533.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,420 shares of company stock valued at $41,491,937. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $231.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,672. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.83. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

