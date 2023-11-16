Nwam LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Nwam LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,354,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,717.5% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 216,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after buying an additional 151,772 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,150,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,704,000 after buying an additional 149,577 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.09. The stock had a trading volume of 120,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $451.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $500.78.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

