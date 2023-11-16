Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Major Shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc Sells 16,680 Shares of Stock

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 16,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $303,409.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,120,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,389,371.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Yorktown Ix Associates Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Yorktown Ix Associates Llc sold 119,285 shares of Ramaco Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $2,114,923.05.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ METC opened at $18.00 on Thursday. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Ramaco Resources Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $187.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 34.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on METC shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ramaco Resources from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Ramaco Resources from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ramaco Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $443,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.