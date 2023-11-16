Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 185 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total transaction of $34,219.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,622,324.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 21st, Gene Liu sold 276 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60.

TEAM traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.78. The stock had a trading volume of 82,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,419. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $215.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $6,015,000. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

