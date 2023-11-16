VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 391.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after buying an additional 10,109,418 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 104.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,712,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,301,000 after buying an additional 1,899,794 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $65,315,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,215,000 after acquiring an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,368,000 after acquiring an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 578,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,084. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.97 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.27 and a fifty-two week high of $162.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

