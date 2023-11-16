Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 27,629 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $439,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,516.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,049 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,528. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.05.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,376,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.10 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -155.34%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

