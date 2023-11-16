Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 12,350 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.46% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter worth $385,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance

Shares of EAPR stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.