Berger Financial Group Inc Acquires Shares of 12,350 Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.46% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WPWealth LLP purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at about $917,000. Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the 1st quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April during the fourth quarter worth $385,000.
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Stock Performance
Shares of EAPR stock opened at $24.55 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.43. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a fifty-two week low of $22.67 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April Profile
The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – April (EAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
