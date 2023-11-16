Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 928 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $153.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $153.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.76.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.09.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

