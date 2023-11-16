Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 1,116 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,302 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,249 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 52,884 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,094,788 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $591,872,000 after purchasing an additional 113,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 8,799.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 51,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $157.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.68 and a fifty-two week high of $157.17. The firm has a market cap of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.59.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

