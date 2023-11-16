Burney Co. Sells 235 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Burney Co. decreased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $283.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total value of $1,063,404.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,056.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $336.40.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

