YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,499,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,703,000 after acquiring an additional 480,610 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,691,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,558,000 after buying an additional 339,806 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,556,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,145,000 after acquiring an additional 34,726 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 22.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,604,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,184,000 after acquiring an additional 485,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,332,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,726,000 after acquiring an additional 41,845 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of LHX opened at $187.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $230.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $175.56 and a 200 day moving average of $183.58.
L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 31,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
