Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 52,320.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $39.87. The stock had a trading volume of 31,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,460. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $35.32 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54.

About Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

