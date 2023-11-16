Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,847 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $11,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 93,751.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 141,906,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,867,436,000 after acquiring an additional 141,755,223 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,025,560,000 after purchasing an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,226,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,070,657,000 after purchasing an additional 430,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,868,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $620,366,000 after purchasing an additional 38,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares in the company, valued at $995,737.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total value of $65,034.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,899. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $351.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

