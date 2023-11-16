Cetera Advisors LLC Has $7.97 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

