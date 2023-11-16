Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW opened at $256.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $265.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.55.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,613.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 2,040 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.01, for a total transaction of $499,820.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 37,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,151,613.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.48, for a total value of $10,956,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $45,096,635.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock worth $42,637,820 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.14.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

