Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by GraniteShares Advisors LLC

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,450.0% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 31 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 740.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $792.38 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $668.00 and a twelve month high of $853.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $818.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $781.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $2.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $847.00 to $837.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.64.

In related news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total transaction of $10,314,831.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.98, for a total value of $9,810,031.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,656,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,356 shares of company stock valued at $28,811,415. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

