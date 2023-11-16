Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 107.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,196 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,905 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $102,349,000 after buying an additional 24,298 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 32.3% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,711 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,980 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 333,427 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,965,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.72.

AKAM stock opened at $112.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.58. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $112.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total transaction of $296,668.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,021.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $296,668.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $422,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,628.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,325 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

