Berger Financial Group Inc Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,788 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 49,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 182,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 182.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 86,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 14,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $14.06 on Thursday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $12.72 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

