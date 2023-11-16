Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $1,241,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,236 shares of company stock worth $2,573,715. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $37.40. 813,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.