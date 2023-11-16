iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,117,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,720,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $842,412,000 after acquiring an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,783,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,639,000 after purchasing an additional 503,374 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

IEF traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.44. 994,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,915,230. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.50. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.249 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

