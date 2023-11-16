Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of AON by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 4,247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 138,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,019,000 after acquiring an additional 135,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AON by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,174,000 after acquiring an additional 74,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON opened at $332.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $280.89 and a twelve month high of $347.37.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $344.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on AON

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

