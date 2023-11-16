Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 640 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $9,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,752,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $464.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.33 and its 200-day moving average is $464.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $500.78.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

