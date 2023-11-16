Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 97,665 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 53.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 97,665 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $11,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,772.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653,130 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth $84,199,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,893,000. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth $24,553,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $22,807,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA KRE opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

