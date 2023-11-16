Meitav Investment House Ltd. Cuts Stake in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 258,908 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Camtek were worth $8,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 397,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 202,935 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camtek by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 614,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the first quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in Camtek by 117.7% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 239,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 129,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Camtek in the first quarter worth approximately $2,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAMT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Camtek from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Camtek from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Camtek from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $61.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.01. Camtek Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $67.31.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

