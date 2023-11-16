SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

