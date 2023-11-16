Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells 4,560 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $843,463.20. Following the sale, the president now owns 181,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,590,367.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 20th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $472,239.30.

On Friday, September 15th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $514,846.80.

On Monday, August 21st, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,548 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total value of $469,723.80.

On Friday, August 18th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $449,070.70.

TEAM opened at $187.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.00 and its 200 day moving average is $179.85. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $215.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.57 and a beta of 0.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEAM. StockNews.com upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.19.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 62.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,449,000 after buying an additional 1,095,297 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 1,162.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Atlassian by 10.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 5.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

