Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,280 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,181.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,422,000 after acquiring an additional 498,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,022,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,147,000 after purchasing an additional 345,468 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,012,000 after purchasing an additional 256,584 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 456,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,889,000 after buying an additional 211,605 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Up 4.4 %

AMN opened at $66.07 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $125.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

