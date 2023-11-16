Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,675 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 31,766 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $19,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,130,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,883,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Oracle by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,586,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,815,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,753,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,572,592,000 after acquiring an additional 136,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Oracle stock opened at $114.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $312.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $78.06 and a one year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

