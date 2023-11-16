Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Raises Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,158 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 122.2% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADBE. UBS Group raised their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total transaction of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $595.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $271.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.58, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $543.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

