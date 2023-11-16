YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 458 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $171.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $160.29 and its 200 day moving average is $163.00. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $173.71. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $925,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,573,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $716,724.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,321 shares in the company, valued at $30,499,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.77.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

