YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2147 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

